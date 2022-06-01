Kyler Murray gave Arizona Cardinals fans reason to celebrate on Wednesday, when the star quarterback returned to the Cardinals training facilities for optional OTA training sessions amid heated contract negotiations.

The Texas native was absent from the first week of OTA’s, a troubling sign for fans of the Arizona organization. Murray has been in the trenches of contract renegotiation with the Cardinals front office, removing all mentions of the Cardinals from his social media pages. Then, through his agent, Murray released a statement requesting for a brand new contract, which upped the stakes for the NFL franchise. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last week that he thinks the two sides “will be able to get something done this summer.”

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Murray’s return to Cardinals practice is a huge move in their negotiations, as detailed by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Murray has had a hot start in his first three NFL seasons. The former Heisman Trophy winner has made the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons. He took home the Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors in 2018, and led his team to the playoffs last season. Unfortunately for Murray and the Cardinals, their first round matchup was against the Los Angeles Rams, who ended up winning the Super Bowl after beating Arizona.

Cardinals fans have high hopes for next season after the success they found in the 2021-2022 season. The Cardinals were undefeated through seven weeks of last season, and boasted one of the best regular season records in the NFC by the end of the season.