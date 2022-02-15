Kyler Murray shocked Arizona Cardinals fans last week when he decided to scrub all Cardinals-related posts from his Instagram page. It was a bizarre situation that led to plenty of reports that Murray is somehow not happy with his role with the Cardinals. There were rumors that Murray felt as though he was the scapegoat for the team's playoff loss, and that he was being set up to fail by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Yesterday, Murray had had enough of the madness and decided to address things, once and for all. In an Instagram post below, Murray said that he is not going to engage in any nonsense and that moving forward, his only goal is to get better as a football player.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships. All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go," Murray said. "Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better."





With the NFL offseason upon us, this is going to be an interesting story to follow. It's clear that there is some sort of tension brewing in Arizona, however, as he heads into his fourth season, Murray doesn't exactly have all the leverage in the world.