Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals had a tremendous start to the NFL season. In fact, the team was undefeated for a large portion of the season, and it seemed like they would be in the running to win the Super Bowl. Instead, the Cardinals had an abysmal end to the season, which was capped off by a huge blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

Murray's play in the second half of the season was not particularly good, and fans had a lot to say about it. Despite this, fans know that Murray is, in fact, a good player, who can make some good plays when given the right weapons and offensive line.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Despite this, it seems as though Murray might have beef with the Cardinals right now. As The Athletic noted on Twitter, Murray has completely scrubbed all traces of the Cardinals from his Instagram account. He is no longer following the team, and the only NFL photo of himself on his profile is from the Pro Bowl, which took place on Sunday. Needless to say, it appears as though Murray is trying to send some kind of message, although we're not sure what that message could be at this point.

This could be an interesting story to follow in the offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL world. Also, give us your take on this development, in the comments down below.