Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible comeback on Sunday as they were down 23-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Somehow, they were able to come back into the game and force overtime. From there, Murray was able to get that game-winning touchdown to take the game by a score of 29-23. It was a great win that helped the team avoid an 0-2 start.

Unfortunately for Murray, he was wrapped up in an unfortunate incident after the game. As you can see in the clip below, Murray was celebrating with Cardinals fans when it appeared as though someone in a Raiders jersey struck him. Murray was upset and he even tried to see who did it.

According to TMZ, Las Vegas police are now investigating the incident as they even received a complain about the altercation from inside of the stadium.

"We do not provide victim names however the event you are requesting is a battery call alleging a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player," a police spokesperson told the outlet. "A crime report was taken, and the suspect has not been identified. This is an ongoing investigation."

