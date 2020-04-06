Kyle Walker is a soccer star for Manchester City of the Premier League in Europe. While we don't cover much soccer over here, Walker ended up on our radar thanks to some antics that put him at risk in the midst of the Coronavirus lockdown. According to The Sun, Walker invited two sex workers to his home to join him and his friend for three hours.

Manchester City eventually found out about his transgression and issued a lengthy statement noting that Walker would be fined and that an investigation was pending. What makes this whole situation ironic is the fact that Walker made a PSA prior to the incident, urging fans to stay home. In the aftermath of all of this, Walker has issued an apology.

"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper," Walker said. "I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down. My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to re-iterate the message: Stay home, stay safe."

Needless to say, Walker will be thinking twice about his exploits the next time he gets some urges.

[Via]