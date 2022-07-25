Some of our favorite rappers just so happen to be gifted auteurs, and as a result, the Hip-Hop community has been blessed with short pretty incredible short films over the years, from Kanye West's "Runaway" in 2010 and Childish Gambino's "Clapping for the Wrong Reasons" in 2013 to Drake's "Please Forgive Me" in 2016 and Little Simz' "I Love You I Hate You" in 2021.

Today, 2017 XXL Freshman and It's Not So Bad artist KYLE joins that incredible group of artists by delivering his own short film. Titled Allie & I, the nearly 28-minute film arrives on YouTube, and it stars KYLE alongside American actress and model Kota Eberhardt.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Uproxx, Allie & I tackles popular culture's twisted relationship with social media by telling a story about an artist who gets sucked into a world of fame and social media obsession and slowly starts to lose his mind in the process. Boasting a dreamlike and hallucinatory aesthetic, the short film plays like a psychological thriller, leaving viewers to question what's real and what's fake.

View the full credits for KYLE's Allie & I and watch it for yourself below.

Starring: Kyle Harvey, Kota Eberhardt, Freddy D. Ramsey Jr., and Charles "Mr. Man" Anderson

Director: Tomas Whitmore

Writers: Kyle Harvey, Jesus, Araujo, Tomas Whitmore

Producers: Lemar Vertel Scott, Tomas Whitmore, Kyle Harvey

Executive Producers: Kyle Harvey, Nolan Smith, Ben Willis

Director of Photography: Drew Bienemann

Production Designer: Alexah Acuna

Editor: Tomas Whitmore

Music and Sound Design: Jonathan Snipes

Costume Designer: Andrew McFarland

Casting Director: Christian Bustamante, Samantha Blake Goodman

Interact with KYLE's short film in an even more eerie way by visiting its official website — which is called TheInternetDoesntLoveYou — here, and let us know in the comments what you think about Allie & I.

[via]