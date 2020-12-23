17-year-old Wisconsin native Kyle Rittenhouse became a household back in August after he opened fire at protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Patrolling the streets with an AR-15, the teenage boy ended up killing two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring one other person. Rittenhouse was taken into custody and held at Kenosha County Jail until November when his attorney posted the $2 million bond, which was raised by the #FightBack Foundation.

Now, reports that Rittenhouse's family has opened up a merchandise store to help raise money to pay for the defense at his upcoming trial. The website went live last week and features more than 30 apparel items and accessories with the logo "Free Kyle." Listed on the site are clothing items like hoodies, bikinis, and t-shirts.

Much of the merchandise also includes the phrase "Self defense is a right, not a privilege," a direct quote from Rittenhouse himself.

The site is run by Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle's mother. "I alone control this website and Kyle's Defense Fund," she wrote. "Upon Kyles acquittal and return of the cash bail, Kyle wants to use remaining funds to help others fighting for their God-given right to defend themselves, their family, and their community."

Rittenhouse's lawyer, Los Angeles-based attorney John Pierce, also made a statement about the online store. “We have to do anything and everything to ensure that he gets the best possible defense, and that is expensive,” he said. “We need to raise as much as we can. So we’re taking any and all measures to raise money.”

Rittenhouse's family and defenders say Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, and he has become a right-wing icon. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

[via]