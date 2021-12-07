Kyle Rittenhouse's trial has been completed and as many of you already know by now, he was found not guilty on all counts. This is a ruling that angered many although there are certainly a number of people out there who are happy with what happened. Now, Rittenhouse is going on a bit of a press tour, and he is speaking out on some of the key moments from the trial.

One such moment involved LeBron James, who took to Twitter with some harsh words for Rittenhouse immediately after the young man's crying fit on National television. As you can see down below, LeBron questioned the authenticity of Rittenhouse's tears, which led to a lot of media scrutiny for the Lakers superstar.

While on The Blaze's "You Are Here" podcast, Rittenhouse addressed LeBron James and claimed that he actually used to be a fan of the basketball star. Now, however, that is very much not the case.

"I liked LeBron, And, then I'm like, 'You know what, f*** you, LeBron.'" Rittenhouse's comments were met with praise from the Conservative hosts, who then went on what was supposed to be a sarcastic tangent about how LeBron's tweet was somehow tied to China.

Given all that's been said here, we're sure LeBron won't lose sleep if Rittenhouse refuses to buy another LeBron jersey ever again.

[Via]