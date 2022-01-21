Kyle Rittenhouse is letting go of the past. On Friday, January 21st, it was reported that the 19-year-old's attorney requested the release of the gun the teenager used to shoot and kill two men, and wound another back in August of 2020, as per CNN.

The reason for the request is so Rittenhouse can "properly destroy" the gun, court documents reveal. As you may already know, he was recently acquitted after claiming that he "fired in self-defence" following the unrest that took place in Kenosha, Washington, when the police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

"The contentious case highlighted a national divide between those who saw Rittenhouse as a vigilante and others who viewed him as a citizen taking up arms to protect businesses from looters and rioters," the article explains.

Seeing as Rittenhouse was just 17 when the incident occurred, he wasn't old enough to purchase the AR-15 that was used. While in court, he testified that it was purchased by Dominick Black, who was in a relationship with the shooter's older sister at the time and agreed to purchase the firearm.

Pool/Getty Images

As "per the verbal contract enacted with Dominick Black," Rittenhouse is considered the weapon's lawful owner, Mark Richards wrote in documents said to have been filed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Along with the AR-15, Richards also requested that Rittenhouse receive "a 30-round capacity magazine, bullets, an iPhone and some clothing" back from the authorities.

What are your thoughts on Kyle Rittenhouse's request to get his gun back so he can destroy it? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]