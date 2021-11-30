Kyle Rittenhouse is a controversial figure who draws wildly polarizing reactions depending on who you ask. Rittenhouse was recently found not guilty on all counts in his murder case stemming from the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people during those protests and after arguing self-defense, he was able to win his case.

During the trial, Rittenhouse let it be known that up until last month, he was doing online courses at Arizona State University. The school confirmed that he was not a full-time student and that his classes were not going towards a degree. Instead, Rittenhouse was simply taking these classes as a feeler for a potential degree later on down the line.

Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images

Rittenhouse's admission led to a lot of anger amongst leftist groups on the ASU campus. According to USA Today, many of the groups were planning on protesting Rittenhouse on Wednesday and their biggest demand was to have him expelled from the school. With all of this going on, it has since been reported that Rittenhouse is no longer enrolled at the University.





It has yet to be stated whether or not he plans on returning anytime soon, however, it's clear that the backlash was simply too much for the 18-year-old. The school has yet to state their position on Rittenhouse's enrollment, which certainly leaves room for him to come back, in the near future.

