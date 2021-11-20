The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse has prompted outrage all across the nation, TMZ reports. On Friday night, a group of New Yorkers took to the streets to protest the not guilty verdict, with some of them even committing vandalism in hopes of communicating their frustrations.

Photos shared by @NYPDnews on Twitter show a smashed in windshield, as well as the words “f*ck you” spray painted across the back of a vehicle. “The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators seriously,” the text above the photos reads.

“Just as important is the safety of NYers & the protection of property from people breaking the law in the name of protest. As seen tonight in Queens, they will be arrested.” Reports say that a total of five people were taken into custody for committing acts of vandalism. Elsewhere in the state, hundreds of protestors gathered outside of Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre, holding signs with phrases like, “no justice in capitalist courts” and “capitalism breeds racist terror.”

In Kenosha, where Rittenhouse’s shootings and subsequent trial took place, things were reportedly more quiet. Protestors still gathered, but the group was much smaller and appeared to direct its anger towards Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the case. According to the Portland PD, their city saw a group of approximately 200 upset residents, some of whom were throwing things at cops on location.

TMZ notes that smaller numbers also gathered in the city of Chicago, where they took over the streets in hopes of having their voices heard.

Despite the obvious outrage, President Joe Biden made it abundantly clear that he’s not going to question the justice system. “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” he tweeted yesterday afternoon.

