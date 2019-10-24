Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors received their championship rings and raised a banner into the rafters at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night as they kicked off the NBA season in style.

Sneakerheads probably noticed that Lowry was wearing a special edition pair of Adidas Harden Vol. 3s for the occasion - and today we have a closer look at all the details that went into the custom kicks.

Well known sneaker customizer Dan Gamache, aka Mache, was the man behind Lowry's ring-night Adidas sneakers. As seen in the IG post embedded above, he describes:

"Working with my man @newk757 we had two design inspirations- first the toeboxes which emulate the championship trophy’s reflection of KL7’s face and the raptor fans during the parade (see second pic) and the back portion represents the red “NORTH” jerseys they wore when they won their first ever NBA Championship....with a slight twist to rep his North Philly roots."

Check out some additional in-game photos of the custom sneakers below.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images