Kyle Lowry spent quite a few years with the Toronto Raptors, and in 2019, his time with the team reached a climax as he was able to win an NBA title against the dynasty Golden State Warriors. Following that season, the Raptors were pretty good prior to the pandemic, although once they entered the bubble, they were bested in the second round by a motivated young Boston Celtics squad.

This past summer, Lowry was traded to the Miami Heat, where he is now the team's veteran point guard. On February 3rd of next year, Lowry is scheduled to return to Toronto, where he will play his first game in the city since the pandemic began in 2020. It's going to be an interesting moment for Lowry, and as he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated, there are going to be a lot of emotions surrounding it.

“I’m a man’s man, but I know I’m going to be a little bit sensitive and crying that day. I don’t know. I might hold it in,” Lowry said. “I’ve talked to [former Raptors teammate] DeMar [DeRozan] about it. But it’s one of them days where I know it’s going to be a lot of love for me and me giving love back, it’s just going to be interesting how it goes down because I don’t know what to expect.”

The fans in Toronto consider Lowry to be the greatest player in the history of the franchise. While casuals would say it's Kawhi, real Raptors fans know that Lowry's longevity in the city is something to behold. One day, the man will certainly have a statue outside of the building.

