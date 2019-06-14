Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has returned to instagram for the first time since the NBA All Star weekend. This time around, Lowry was showing off his most recent achievement, the Larry O'Brien trophy.

As seen in the IG post embedded below, Lowry shared a series of photos with the trophy, his wife and kids, and his teammates as the Raptors prepare to celebrate their first-ever NBA title with the city of Toronto.

"No words to explain these feelings and images !!! Hard work pays off I PROMISE!!! #WETHENORTH!!!!!! Say what you want but we are Now CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!"

Kawhi Leonard was crowned NBA Finals MVP following Thursday night's victory at Oracle Arena but it was Lowry who provided the spark from the jump in Game 6. The 33-year old point guard finished with a team-high 26 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals as Toronto dethroned the two-time defending NBA champs.