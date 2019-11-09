Kyle Lowry will not be able to play when the Toronto Raptors face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors to their first championship last season but switched to the Clippers in the offseason. His move left multiple Raptor fans disappointed, and many of them were excited that the upcoming game would be a form of revenge. Their hopes have been severely dashed. As reported by ESPN, the Raptors star point guard, Lowry, will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture of the distal phalanx of his left thumb.

Lowry suffered the injury during Toronto's 122-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Raptors also lost Serge Ibaka to an injury on Friday. He sprained his right ankle and will be out indefinitely, the team stated. The Raptors are currently 6-2, which places them in second place behind the Celtics who are 6-1 right now. The defending champions took a hit when Kawhi left, and are not expected to return to the NBA finals this year. With Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and the 76ers seemingly getting their act together, the Raptors will have to play on an exceptional level to find their way back to the NBA finals.