With just 15 seconds left in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors had a chance to win the game and the franchise's first NBA Title. The score was 106-105 which meant the Raptors just needed an easy two-pointer to secure the game. Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors started off with the ball and was quickly double-teamed by a hungry Warriors squad. He then passed the ball off to Fred Van Vleet who then fed the ball to Kyle Lowry who put up a frantic three-point attempt at the buzzer. The ball hit the side of the backboard which was a pretty anticlimactic way to end the game.

After the game, Lowry was asked about what happened on the final play and why it turned out to be so unsuccessful. As the Raptors star explained, the team was just trying to get a shot off but Kawhi didn't have the space to get it off. Lowry then said he shot was ultimately tipped by Draymond Green and that's why it was so far off the mark. Had the shot gone off clean, there's no telling whether or not it would have gone in.

The Raptors will have another shot at securing their first ever title on Thursday when Game goes down in Oakland.