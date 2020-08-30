Over the course of the past few years, Kyle Lowry has proven himself to be the most important player in the history of the Toronto Raptors. As the team's star point guard, he led them to an NBA title in 2019. While this was mainly thanks to the efforts of Kawhi Leonard, there is no denying that Lowry is the heart and soul of the team which is something that was proven this season as the Raptors went on to have a phenomenal regular season.

Now, the Raptors are in the playoffs and are about to enter the second round, against the Boston Celtics. In Game 4 of the team's series against the Brooklyn Nets, Lowry suffered an ankle injury and it was uncertain as to whether or not he would be available to play. Well, today, it was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Lowry would, in fact, return to the Raptors lineup today.

The Celtics are certainly a tough test so Lowry's presence on the court is necessary if the Raptors want any shot of advancing well into the playoffs. Both teams are at the top of the Western Conference and this could very well be the best series of the second round.

Let us know who you think will win, in the comments below.