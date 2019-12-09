Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry wasn't feeling the love when he returned to his native Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Following Toronto's 110-104 loss to the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center, a heckler caught Lowry's attention as he was headed to the locker room - and Lowry responded in a very Philly manner. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Marcus Hayes, Lowry fired back at the boisterous fan by shouting "Come see me!" several times.

Lowry, who was born and raised in North Philadelphia and played his college ball at Villanova, shed some more light on the incident during his post-game media availability.

"I don't know him," said Lowry, per ESPN. "He talks too much, but he isn't worth my time."

When asked if he was surprised by the fan's actions, Lowry replied, "No. It's Philadelphia. I respect it." He added with a smile, "When I come home, I'm going to be there, so if they've got a problem, they can find me."

The five-time All Star led the Raptors with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists in his return to the City of Brotherly Love. Up next is a trip to Chicago for a matchup with the Bulls on Monday night, followed by a three-game home stand.