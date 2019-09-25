Perhaps one of the biggest stories to hit social media yesterday was the accidental exposing of Chicago Bears defensive end Kyle Long. His teammate, Tarik Cohen, was on Instagram live where he was celebrating the team's 31-15 win against the Washington Redskins. In the middle of the livestream, Long can be seen getting undressed and at one point, he flashes the camera. It doesn't seem as though he even knew the camera was there, which makes the clip that much funnier.

Recently, Long got to appears on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast where he shed some light on the incident. Instead of shying away from what happened, he opted to let off some quick jokes which were pretty funny.

Here are some of the best jokes from the podcast:

"The D was out in numbers."

"You would think with my large stature there'd be more, like, jumbo packages."