Kyle Kuzma has always had a mind for fashion. This has been obvious ever since he stepped into the NBA. Whenever he enters the arena before a game, he is typically wearing a pretty wild outfit, and fans are always excited to see what he will do next. Of course, Kuzma has his fair share of haters when it comes to his style, but for the most part, he rolls with the punches.

Kuzma is currently signed to Puma, who had their very own show during New York Fashion Week. Puma knows just how much Kuzma loves the fashion game, so it should come as no surprise that they invited him to come and walk their runway.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the clip down below, you can see Kuzma strutting down the runway in a wild outfit that definitely turned heads. As you can see, it featured this Darth Vader-like hood that comes up over a tank top. From there, the bottom of the outfit features a skirt of sorts with multiple moving parts, almost like tentacles on an octopus.

It is a very strange outfit but just like most things at New York Fashion Week, it isn't exactly meant to be worn during your day-to-day life. If Kuzma wore this to an NBA game, he would never hear the end of it.

Let us know what you think of the outfit, in the comments down below.