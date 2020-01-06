Kyle Kuzma has been a name frequently thrown around in NBA trade talks. Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers young gun was brought up in every single Anthony Davis trade scenario although the Lakers were able to keep him, in the end. This season has been a bit of a struggle for Kuzma as he is averaging 11.8 points per game which is a career-low for him. Due to his performance, there have been rumors that the Lakers might be trying to trade him.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Sacramento Kings are one of the main teams trying to push Kuzma. If the Lakers were to make a deal with the Kings, they would be looking to secure the services of Bogdan Bogdanovic. With Bogdanovic, a deal is certainly unlikely.

There is no guarantee that Kuzma will be traded. For now, it seems as though teams are trying to start a dialogue with the Lakers. It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers are actually taking these calls seriously and whether or not they will be looking to pull the trigger on a potential deal. The team is first place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-7 so they aren't exactly in a desperate situation.

