Andre Drummond is the latest addition to the Los Angeles Lakers and so far, he has been a solid pick-up for a team that is dealing with injuries to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Throughout his career, Drummond has dealt with some questionable coaching and it seems like the Pistons and Cavaliers both gave up on him despite his production.

This is a trend that was recently pointed about Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, who noted that Drummond has always deserved better. While speaking to reporters, Kuzma also said that it's going to take Drummond a while to get acclimated to his new team and that for the very first time in his career, he will be working with a good head coach.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

“I mean, it’s just a process, man. It’s not going to happen overnight. Rome wasn’t built overnight. I think that for him, it’s a big adjustment," Kuzma said. "When you think about it, he’s kind of really never really been coached in his career. Playing in Detroit, in Cleveland, and then coming here into a championship organization, it’s tough.”

These are definitely some harsh words for those who previously coached Drummond, however, you can't help but love to see Kuzma stand up for his new teammate. This Lakers team is about to be unstoppable when their superstars get back, and we can't wait to see it all play out.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

[Via]