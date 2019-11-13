Heading into this season, many around the league felt as though Kyle Kuzma could be an x-factor for the Los Angeles Lakers. The young star is an effective shooter when he's at his best but unfortunately, he had some issues getting going this season. After coming off of an ankle injury, it was clear that Kuzma was all out of sorts. That changed on Tuesday night when he hit two huge three-pointers to seal the Lakers win against the surging Phoenix Suns.

After the game, some of Kuzma's mos thigh profile teammates, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, showered the young star with praise.

“I just told him, ‘Welcome back,’” Davis told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “… He came up huge for us, made some big shots, time after time. We were so happy for him.”

“Only a matter of time and it came at the right time,” James said to Ganguli. “… It was great to have the Kuz that we know he’s capable of.”

With the big win, the Lakers have now improved to 8-2 this season and many believe they could go all the way and win the championship. If they want to make that happen, Kuzma is going to have to be on his game.

