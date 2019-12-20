Coming into this season, pundits knew the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be good although they probably didn't see them placing first place in the Western Conference so deep into the season. With that being said, analysts also saw Kyle Kuzma as a huge piece to the Lakers puzzle. Some feel like Kuzma is a huge difference-maker thanks to his scoring ability but his stats so far this season have said otherwise. He currently averages 11.1 points per game which is pedestrian for a player of his caliber.

During an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," ESPN insider Brian Windhorst spoke about Kuzma's issues this season and firmly believes it's because he doesn't fit in head coach Frank Vogel's system. In fact, Windhorst thinks a Kuzma trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic could be in the cards.

“This is why I think Kuzma is struggling,” Windhorst said. “People are talking about Kuzma’s stats, his most important stat is his minutes played. Because Vogel doesn’t think he’s a good fit. If you look at the history of LeBron the last 12 years, two kinds of people have played with LeBron as complementary pieces: shooters and defenders.”

