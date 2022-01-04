Kyle Kuzma's time with the Los Angeles Lakers was always filled with ups and downs. There were times where he appeared to be the third option on the team who could sometimes go for more than LeBron James. On other nights, Kuzma looked downright unplayable as he continued to make bizarre errors all while missing wide open shots.

Since that time, Kuzma has since been traded to the Washington Wizards, where he doesn't have to deal with the pressures of the Lakers fanbase. There is a lot of expectation that comes with playing in Los Angeles, and not every player can handle it.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In a report from Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kuzma spoke about how he is much more comfortable playing in DC right now. Every single night, he gets to go out and play his own game, which has led to a favorable situation for the young star. Now, he can actually improve without the fear of being yelled at by someone like LeBron.

“I’m just in a great situation here in Washington," Kuzma said. "The coaching staff believes in me, the players believe in me and I’m just having fun, honestly. I’m having a lot of fun."

Kuzma and the Wizards will have an uphill battle in the East this year, although it's great to see the star thriving in a new city that clearly wants him around for a long time.

