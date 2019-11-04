Kyle Kuzma has been looked at as one of the rising stars in the NBA as of late and for good reason. He played incredibly well for the Lakers last season, so much so that they decided to keep him when trading away all of their young talents. Kuzma's play last season was so good that he was even invited to Team USA training camp for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. If it weren't for an ankle injury, Kuzma most likely would have made it onto the roster although despite missing out, he still caught the attention of Gregg Popovich.

Prior to the Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Popovich spoke about what it was like coaching Kuzma and the progress he has made over the last few seasons. Coach Pop also offered Kuzma with some high praise by comparing him to Manu Ginobli, who Popovich won a whole slew of championships with.

Kuzma has been easing his way back into the Lakers lineup although for now, he is on reduced minutes and hasn't been making the impact he is known for. It will probably take a little bit of time for him to get fully back into his rhythm although if you're a Lakers fan, you have to be happy to see him back on the court.

At 5-1, the Lakers have plenty of wiggle room when it comes to their roster.