NBA players have been in the Orlando bubble for about a month now which means they have spent a long time away from their friends and family. This has been done to make sure the players don't contract the virus and jeopardize their teams as they look towards the postseason. Every single day, players are being tested for the virus and so far, not a single player has tested positive. This is great news as it shows that the league's plan is working to perfection. In fact, the NBA has decided to take their restart one step further, as guests will be allowed into the bubble next week.

As Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the league is strict with this new rule, noting that casual acquaintances such as Tinder matches and side chicks won't be allowed in. Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers had a funny reaction to this news as he took to Twitter saying "say it with your chest Woj." On more serious grounds, Kuma told reporters that the players are looking forward to seeing their loved ones again.

Kuzma is currently dating model Winnie Harlow and since their relationship has been going on for a while, it seems like she would fit the criteria to be allowed in. Not to mention, she recently posted herself being tested on Instagram, so perhaps this is a sign that she's on her way to Orlando.

Needless to say, the players will be very happy to see some familiar faces again.