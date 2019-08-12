NBA fans were incredibly happy today as the full schedule for the 2019-2020 season was officially unveiled. There had been some leaks over the past couple of weeks, including some news on which teams would be playing on opening night as well as Christmas Day. One of the biggest matchups that were being anticipated was the Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Of course, said matchup was finally confirmed and fans are extremely excited about it.

Lakers star Kyle Kuzma is one of the people excited about the match as he took to Twitter to voice his pleasure at the news, as well as post a festive gif of himself. "We’re taking on the Clips at home, nothing like playing on #NBAXmas!" Kuzma wrote.

The Lakers and Clippers are headlined by two pairs of dynamic duos. For instance, the Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both teams are expected to compete for championships this season which means these matchups could be a precursor to what's to come in the playoffs.

Either way, we share Kuzma's sentiments as these will certainly be some great games.