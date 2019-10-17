The Los Angeles Lakers will have Kyle Kuzma locked up under contract until at least the summer of 2021, as General Manager Rob Pelinka has announced that the Lakers are exercising the team option for the 2020-21 season.

Kuzma will make $2 million this season and $3.5 million in the 2020-21 season as a result of the team option. The 24-year old forward averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his second season with the Lakers last year.

He took to twitter following today's announcement to jokingly gloat about how rich he is becoming, despite the fact that he recently had to cancel a big sponsorship announcement due to China's ongoing issues with the NBA.

Earlier this month Kuzma officially announced a multi-year sneaker deal with Puma, which will reportedly pay him upwards of $20 million with additional incentives built into the contract that could escalate the total value. Kuzma will instantly become one of the faces of the revived basketball brand, joining the likes of New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett and his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Danny Green, as well as Kevin Knox, DeAndre Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., and Marvin Bagley III.

Kuz, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, was recently cleared to participate in non-contact practices but he still has to clear some hurdles before he can suit up in a game. The Lakers will tip off the 2019-20 season next Tuesday, October 22, as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.