This past week, the Los Angeles Clippers suffered an epic collapse at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Despite being up 3-1 in the series, Denver managed to come back and ended up taking the series. Now, the Nuggets will get to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, which will certainly both teams' toughest test yet.

Following the Clippers' meltdown, Lakers star Kyle Kuzma was asked about his thoughts on it all. Kuzma ended up giving a very mature answer as he noted that the Lakers were never focused on the Clippers and that they've been keeping to themselves in the bubble. The Lakers are aware of the opportunity at their fingertips and want to capitalize swiftly.

“We’re not focused on the Clippers and we never really were. It’s all about who’s in front of you. When you focus on other teams instead of taking care of your food, sh*t happens like that," Kuzma said.

The Lakers and Nuggets will get to start their series on Friday, and fans are extremely excited. While the Lakers are highly-favored, the Nuggets have been impressive all season long and are certainly going to pose a challenge.

Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.