Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball were a dynamic duo of sorts when Ball first entered the league back in 2017. While their tenure together didn't result in any playoff appearances, it's clear that they had a ton of chemistry and were good friends on and off the court. Over the summer, Lonzo was traded from the Lakers to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. Kuzma was able to survive the trade but it's clear that he has a little bit of survivors guilt over what went down.

In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kuzma spoke about his relationship with Lonzo and how it's changed since the trade.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Lonzo has a lot going on, a lot of transition and having a baby daughter, so he’s doing a lot of different things. I haven’t seen him too much this summer, but we always talk from time to time. We’ll always have a special relationship. We all have a lot of things we want to accomplish in this league,” Kuzma added. “It couldn’t happen together, but those guys are special. It shows you the league is a business.”

Now that they are separate team, Ball and Kuzma will have to become rivals which is something they probably never expected. Regardless, it's good to see the two remain so close despite the adversity.