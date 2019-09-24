Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers are looking like an absolute powerhouse, even if their bench may seem like more of a jigsaw puzzle than anything else. Having said all of that, Kyle Kuzma is considered to be one of their best young players and over the past couple of years, he has proven himself to be one of the most important assets to that team. If the Lakers want any shot at a title, they will need him at 100 percent.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Kuzma might be hitting a bit of a snag as the season begins due to an ankle injury. Kuzma sat out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup due to "ankle soreness" but now there is a fear that it's worse than originally reported. In fact, Kuzma may have to miss the start of training camp.

While this is bad news for Kuzma and the Lakers, fans will be happy to know that the team's first practices are on Saturday which means the season is almost upon us. It feels like forever ago that the Toronto Raptors won the championship so it's nice to see basketball back so soon.

Meanwhile, Kuzma is reportedly set to accept a deal with Puma Basketball.