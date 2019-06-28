Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been making some big moves to improve their team and go on a championship run next season. It all started with the Anthony Davis trade which saw young stars like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart get shipped off to New Orleans. Just yesterday, three more Lakers players were traded to Washington Wizards as a way to create cap space for another max player. Through all of this, the Lakers were able to keep rising star Kyle Kuzma on their roster and as you would imagine, he's feeling pretty relieved.

Kuzma took to Twitter yesterday with a gif of a cat that had the caption "oh snap." The post was made immediately after the Lakers made their second deal of the offseason and is a pretty good indication of how Kuzma must have been feeling at the time.

Later that day, NBA reporter and generally funny guy Rob Perez, otherwise known as "Wob," wrote a poem about how Kuzma was able to survive these recent trades. The Lakers star caught wind of it and reacted with a bevy of laughing emojis which lets us know he has a pretty good sense of humor about this whole thing.

If there was one young player the Lakers couldn't afford to let go, it was Kuzma. If the Lakers can get another max player on their team, they will immediately become the frontrunner for next year's championship.