Kyle Kuzma was a major part of the Los Angeles Lakers' young core just a few years ago although, with the additions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's clear that Kuzma has had a bit of a diminished role. Regardless, Kuzma has the talent to produce at high levels when he wants to and as a result, he has been a key part of the Lakers' success, especially when it comes to winning a championship. Sure, some fans might like to clown on him, but he's still an effective player.

Kuzma is currently in the midst of trying to get a new contract with the Lakers and so far, it seems like he wants a lot of money. Unfortunately for him, the Lakers have been dishing out a lot of money over the past few days and Kuzma might get left behind. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Kuzma had two words when asked about a potential contract: "We'll see."

These certainly aren't the words of someone who is confident that they will have an expensive new contract in the not-so-distant future. Kuzma has been a part of trade rumors as of late, and there is still a possibility Rob Pelinka has something up his sleeve before the season starts.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images