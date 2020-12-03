Kyle Kuzma is currently seeking a big new contract.
Kyle Kuzma was a major part of the Los Angeles Lakers' young core just a few years ago although, with the additions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's clear that Kuzma has had a bit of a diminished role. Regardless, Kuzma has the talent to produce at high levels when he wants to and as a result, he has been a key part of the Lakers' success, especially when it comes to winning a championship. Sure, some fans might like to clown on him, but he's still an effective player.
Kuzma is currently in the midst of trying to get a new contract with the Lakers and so far, it seems like he wants a lot of money. Unfortunately for him, the Lakers have been dishing out a lot of money over the past few days and Kuzma might get left behind. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Kuzma had two words when asked about a potential contract: "We'll see."
These certainly aren't the words of someone who is confident that they will have an expensive new contract in the not-so-distant future. Kuzma has been a part of trade rumors as of late, and there is still a possibility Rob Pelinka has something up his sleeve before the season starts.
