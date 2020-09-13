Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have been flying in these playoffs and it is easy to see why. The team has been known for the ability to thrive on both offense and defense which is exactly what they've done. Despite losing the first game in both of their playoff series, the Lakers always seem to rally back and win four-straight to eliminate their opponent. Now, the Lakers are set to face either the Denver Nuggets or Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Final.

Following last night's match, Kuzma spoke to the media about this Lakers team and what makes them so special. As he explained, the squad never seems to waver when they are hit with adversity, which makes them that much better, especially in the postseason.

“You can’t rattle us,” Kuzma said. “Can’t rattle us. After the first game in Portland, they were really hype, getting after it. We stayed calm through the first game in this series. Houston coming in hype, we just didn’t let it faze us. Kept attacking, kept being who we are. Laker basketball.”

This Lakers team looks poised to be a favorite to win it all right now and players like Kuzma have definitely been stepping up to make sure they go far.

