Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers had an incredible game last night as they were able to defeat the Sacramento Kings by a substantial amount. Without Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers have had to grind for every win, and last night was a good example of what this team can do when they put their best foot forward and play inspired basketball.

Kuzma was especially on it last night and came through with some plays that had some fans jumping up and down in excitement. One of those plays saw Kuzma completely fake out an opposing Kings player as he used his eyes to move to the other end of the court. After the clip hit social media, Kuzma offered some praise to LeBron James, noting that he learned the move from the King.

Having LeBron as a teammate certainly has its perks and as Kuzma noted, it's helped make him a better overall player. Last season, Kuzma showed exactly what he could do and in the playoffs, there were times where Kuzma was a solid closer. With his teammates out, Kuzma has shouldered a lot of the burden and so far, he's proving why the Lakers signed him to be a big contract.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images