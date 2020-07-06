As NBA teams prepare to take flight for the bubble in Orlando, Florida, players are taking advantage of their last moments with loved ones before being relegated to a strict lockdown at Disney World. The Los Angeles Lakers have made some moves recently with players like Avery Bradley choosing not to travel for the season continuation, signing JR Smith as an offensive weapon. Kyle Kuzma is still part of the squad and he will soon be separated with his new love Winnie Harlow, so, this weekend, he made sure to get close to her.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow isn't shy to share her personal life with the world, posting pictures of her weekend with the baller. She shared a photo on Instagram, showing Kuz behind her, giving the camera a sheepish smile and fondling her breasts with one hand. The other hand is exploring the region between her thighs.

Harlow looks embarrassed in the picture, keeping a "why would you do this to me?" face on for the shot.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to fly to Orlando this week. Assistant coach Lionel Hollins was deemed too at-risk to join the team. The season reset will definitely be one of the most interesting things to take place in NBA history, if it actually does happen.

What do you think of Kyle and Winnie?