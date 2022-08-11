Kyle Kuzma has been roasted over the years although the criticism hasn't always been fair. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma's game was constantly put under a microscope, and there is no doubt that the LeBron factor did not help matters very much. Despite this, Kuzma has always kept a level head about it all, and now that he is a member of the Washington Wizards, he appears to be a lot more comfortable on the floor.

The Wizards are looking to make a splash this season, and Kuzma has been putting in the work to make sure his team has a fighting chance against the giants of the Eastern Conference. For instance, he has been playing in pro-am games, and his most recent stat line will definitely impress you.

Down below, you can see that Kuzma actually scored a whopping 67 points, which is very impressive regardless of whom he may have been playing against. Kuz was making all sorts of big plays throughout the day, and he showed everyone that he isn't playing around heading into the upcoming campaign.

Wizards fans should take this as a very good sign. Bradley Beal and Kuzma are two fantastic offensive players, and they could take their games to a whole new level this year.

