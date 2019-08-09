This past weekend was devastating for the United States as two mass shootings claimed the lives of multiple people. These shootings occurred in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, with the whole country uniting with a goal to put an end to gun violence. Mass shootings have been an epidemic of sorts over the last few years and people are starting to get fed up and are calling for action. Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma was one of the people who took notice of the violence and while appearing at a recent Team USA session, he donned a t-shirt which showed his support.

Essentially, Kuzma wants to put an end to these types of shooting, with his shirt reading "shoot hoops, not people." The shirt also featured a drawing of a kid shooting a basketball up in the air with a smile on their face. While it may not help in any sort of legislative sense, it's certainly a nice gesture that brings forth a message pretty well anyone can get behind.

There is certainly a lot that needs to be done in regards to this issue, although it's cool to see a player like Kuzma show his support and preach a message of anti-violence.

In the meantime, Kuzma is looking to secure a spot on the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup in September.