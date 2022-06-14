Andrew Wiggins was the big star of last night as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to take a 3-2 series lead. Wiggins had been counted out for most of his career, however, he has seen a huge career resurgence in Golden State and last night was a prime example of how he has turned it around.

As you can see from the highlights down below, Wiggins scored a team-high 26 points all while notching an extra 13 rebounds. It was easily one of the best games of his career and it came at the best time when you consider how this is the NBA Finals and the Warriors wanted to take a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 in Boston.

Wiggins' performance had many singing his praises and there are even some people out there who think he should win Finals MVP since he has been so consistent. Of course, this award should probably go to Steph Curry, but you can't help but be happy for Wiggins given his past circumstances.

The Warriors star has even been receiving praise from his peers, including Kyle Kuzma. In the midst of last night's game, Kuzma took to Twitter where he said "Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend."

This is probably hyperbole but if he ends up getting a ring, then he will go down as one of the best comeback players in the league's history. It is hard to change the narrative about yourself, but Wiggins has managed to do it.