Kyle Kuzma has been struggling on the Los Angeles Lakers as of late and fans are starting to take notice. When the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis this past summer, Kuzma was in those talks although the Lakers fought hard to keep him. Now, it appears as though some tension is starting to build. According to Heavy.com, Kuzma's trainer recently took to Instagram where he roasted LeBron for his work ethic, particularly on defense.

“Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday. NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t. Let me hear the excuses I’m on vacation I got nothing but time," Clint Parks wrote. After Parks' rant, Kuzma tweeted "Call a spade a spade" but immediately deleted it.

It's unclear whether or not this tweet was simply a coincidence although the fact he deleted it is pretty telling. Fans immediately caught on to what Kuzma did and they have been bugging him about it all day. If you go to any of Kuzma's current tweets, there are Lakers fans telling him he is about to get traded.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen although for now, it's not looking too good for Kuz.