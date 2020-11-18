Sports aficionados have been buzzing today (November 17) as NBA talks have swept the media. The mock draft deemed LaMelo Ball as No. 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and James Wiseman at No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors, and while basketball fans are mulling over what draft pick will go where, Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma has been the topic of trade conversations. The purple and gold team has already traded Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dennis Schroder, and social media users used the opportunity to call for the Lakers to rid themselves of Kuzma, as well.

The 25-year-old, like his teammates, is fresh off of an NBA Championship victory, but some don't believe that he deserved to tote the trophy with the likes of LeBron James. Soon, the trolling boiled over, and Kyle Kuzma decided to deactivate his Twitter account. However, he dropped off one last thought before he kissed the microblogging site goodbye.

"Ight enough disrespect on my name," Kuzma tweeted. "Y'all will be reminded [finger peace sign emoji]." There were rumors that Kuzma was the center of a potential trade to the New Orleans Pelicans but they allegedly weren't interested. Check out a few reactions below.

