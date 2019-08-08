One of the busiest teams during free agency this year was the Los Angeles Lakers who picked up a plethora of players while also trading for Anthony Davis. What's interesting about the Lakers is how they were able to keep Kyle Kuzma on board, despite the fact the New Orleans Pelicans were practically begging for him during the AD trade talks. Kuzma is a rising star in the league and during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Kuzma explained that he's going to be a problem in the league for years to come.

“I don’t feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar. I put a lot of work in," Kuzma said. "My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don’t see that development stunting at all.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Idol Roc

The young Lakers star went on to say that he still has to work to do and he's well aware of what was holding him back last season.

“Last year I didn’t shoot the ball well, and I still averaged almost 20 [points per game]," Kuzma stated. "If I can shoot the ball well and keep developing the facets of my game defensively, I don’t see why I can’t [be that third star].”

If Kuzma can reach his potential this season, there is no denying what the Lakers could accomplish.