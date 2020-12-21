Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with the organization, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, putting an end to months of speculation regarding his future with the team.

Woj reports that the $40M contract extension will include a player option for the 2023-2024 season.

"Player option on a non-max rookie extension is a first in league, a creative wrinkle that allows Kuzma into unrestricted free agency in his prime at 28," Woj wrote on Twitter. "Smart move and great benefit for Kuzma should he out-perform this deal headed into summer of 2023."

Rumors regarding whether Kuzma would get an extension in Los Angeles have been circulating in recent months. “I mean, I’m gonna get paid regardless so I don’t really care,” Kuzma told reporters in July. “It’s gonna happen one day. So I don’t think about that.”

Kuzma joins star forward Anthony Davis who also signed a major extension with the team this offseason.

The Lakers enter the 2020-21 NBA season in a great position to succeed following their NBA championship in October. The team finished the preseason a perfect 4-0.

The Lakers will play the Clippers to start the regular season on Dec. 22nd.

