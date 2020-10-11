Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to go out and win the NBA title. After some questionable plays in the dying seconds, the Lakers were unable to win the match, which allowed the Miami Heat to force a Game 6. Now, the Lakers will have yet another shot at the title, although it remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to match the energy of Jimmy Butler and a Heat squad who have all of the belief in the world.

While speaking to the media recently, Kuzma divulged on the vibe in the Lakers' locker room now that they are being forced into a sixth game. According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, Kuzma admitted that the team is "on edge" although everyone is ultimately feeling good knowing they have a shot at glory.

One might read into the "on edge" comments and come to the conclusion that the Lakers are nervous right now. Nervousness is a feeling that is common in these situations, especially when you're the team with all of the expectations. As for the Heat, no one expected them to get this far, which makes their path that much more unique.

Game 6 officially begins tonight at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.