Kyle Korver will be donning the Milwaukee Bucks' colors next season, after striking a one-year deal in the latter stages of NBA free agency. his agent Jeff Schwartz informed ESPN of his client's decision this morning, all but ending the speculation over his final landing spot, rumored to have come down to a close decision between Eastern Conference rivals Milwaukee and Philadelphia, with the former winning over in the end.

Korver's decision to bolster the Bucks' title chances makes for a reunion with coach Mike Budenholzer, whom he played for 5-years with the Atlanta Hawks, for what was ostensibly his peak-run as an NBA player. During that stretch, Korver garnered the lone NBA All-Star nod in 2015, alongside three of his Hawks' teammates, Al Horford, Jeff Teague, and Paul Millsap.

The Kyle Korver deal is a cost-effective solution to replacing the perimeter shooting they lost when Nikola Mirotic fled the NBA for European pastures this offseason. The same can be of Philadelphia's interest in his services, as a replacement for the outgoing JJ Redick, who joined the upstart New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year basis.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks remain hopeful they can compensate for the loss of Malcolm Brogdon in their goal of doing one better than the Eastern Conference championships. Notwithstanding the addition of Kyle Korver, there's a hope an improved Giannis can bring this team to new heights in 2019-2020. What do you make of the roster shake-ups, and their effect on the Eastern Conference title picture? Comment below.

