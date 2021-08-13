Throughout his NBA career, Kyle Korver was one of the best and most consistent three-point shooters. He is top five on the all-time three-pointers made list, and while he will eventually be passed by some younger stars, there is no doubt that he left his mark on the league. In fact, Korver is extremely respected by his former teammates, and while he was a journeyman in the late stages of his career, there were always teams who wanted him on the roster.

Now that he is officially finished with the limelight of the NBA, Korver has been looking to take his talents to the world of coaching. There are plenty of teams that need assistants and advisors like Korver as former players always know how to relate to today's stars.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will now be getting his coaching role as he has been named the player development assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are championship contenders and with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant on the roster, there is no doubt they have a chance at the title. As for Korver, he will have an opportunity to help build up the rest of the roster and get this team in a position to have some of the best depth in the league.

This is certainly a big opportunity for Korver who could use this as a jumping-off point for a full-on coaching career. Either way, this is promising to be a solid move for all sides involved.