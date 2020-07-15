KYLE Is A New Man On "Money Now" Ft. Tyga & Johnny Yukon

KYLE's been gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, See You When I'm Famous, the official follow-up to 2018's Light Of Mine. Ahead of the album's release this Friday, the rapper shared the latest single off of the star-studded project with "Money Now." The feel-good pop-rap record is what you'd expect from KYLE. It's upbeat and catchy with a celebratory hook that's created as a middle finger to everyone that never believed in him. Even though Tyga does have a lot more haters to stun on than Kyle, he doesn't even necessarily use this moment to gloat about breaking the Kardashian curse with an impeccable comeback.

KYLE's new project See You When I'm Famous is filled with features and the singles have been clear indications of that. KYLE previously tapped K Camp and Rich The Kid for "YES!." Other features include Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller, Too $hort and more.

Check out KYLE's brand new single, "Money Now" featuring Tyga and Johnny Yukon below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't treat me like a stepchild when I step out

I got this mothafucka sold out, just take a bow

Crazy, I'm all the way up, you on the way down

I don't talk my shit for free, I get paid now