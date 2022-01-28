KYLE Goes Independent & Releases New Album "It's Not So Bad"

Making the announcement last summer that he was officially off his label and would be moving forward as an independent artist, California-based recording artist KYLE has returned with his new studio album, titled It's Not So Bad. After a couple of seriously awful years with the pandemic, the 28-year-old artist is reminding us to find silver linings in the madness with his new album, which includes features from BEAM, Dougie F, and more.

The eleven-track album is filled with dance-ready songs that fit KYLE's happy-go-lucky branding. In addition to the album's release, KYLE announced a 25-date tour across North America, which kicks off next month and runs through March.

If you've been waiting for new music from SuperDuperKyle, check out his latest full-length below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Cmon

2. Personal

3. Perfect

4. Unreplaceable (feat. Craig David)

5. Sunday

6. Love's theme song

7. Thumb thru (feat. Ivory Scott)

8. Shiesty

9. Optimistic (feat. Dougie F)

10. Eternity (feat. BEAM)

11. Sleepyhead