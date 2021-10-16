mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KYLE Gets In His R&B Bag On New Track "Sunday"

Alexander Cole
October 16, 2021 09:26
152 Views
10
1
Image via KYLEImage via KYLE
Image via KYLE

Sunday
Kyle

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

KYLE is back with a smooth track for the ladies.


KYLE has always been known for coming through with some bubbly tracks, and over time, that is what his fans have expected from him. Ever since the release of iSpy with Lil Yachty a few years ago, KYLE has ascended the ranks of pop-rap, and to this day, he continues to thrive. With that said, KYLE recently came through with a brand new track called "Sunday," which sees the artist going for an r&b type sound.

Throughout the song, KYLE sings about Sundays and how he wishes to spend the evening with a girl he likes. He sings about a failed situationship in which the two parties simply cannot get away from one another. It is subject matter that is common in the r&b space, and KYLE does a good job putting his stamp on the sound.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you gotta lie and tell your friends that we done for?
Just the other night you was laid up in my condo
If I call your line, I bet you’re pulling up pronto
Said I’d never hit again, but then I hit it once more

Kyle
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  152
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kyle new music sunday new song
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS KYLE Gets In His R&B Bag On New Track "Sunday"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject