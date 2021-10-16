KYLE Gets In His R&B Bag On New Track "Sunday"

KYLE has always been known for coming through with some bubbly tracks, and over time, that is what his fans have expected from him. Ever since the release of iSpy with Lil Yachty a few years ago, KYLE has ascended the ranks of pop-rap, and to this day, he continues to thrive. With that said, KYLE recently came through with a brand new track called "Sunday," which sees the artist going for an r&b type sound.

Throughout the song, KYLE sings about Sundays and how he wishes to spend the evening with a girl he likes. He sings about a failed situationship in which the two parties simply cannot get away from one another. It is subject matter that is common in the r&b space, and KYLE does a good job putting his stamp on the sound.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why you gotta lie and tell your friends that we done for?

Just the other night you was laid up in my condo

If I call your line, I bet you’re pulling up pronto

Said I’d never hit again, but then I hit it once more